Don't stop believin'

Four-and-a-half years ago, local musician Jake Parshall packed his bags with the sole intention of becoming professional musician in Nashville, Tenn.
The 2011 Athens Area High School graduate did not have a backup plan at the time — which was part of the plan.
“My mindset with that is that I feel if I have a Plan B, then I won’t try as hard with Plan A,” he said back in June of 2018. “If I don’t have a backup to fall back on, then that will make me that much more devoted to doing what I really want to do.”
With his fingers on the frets and nose to the grindstone, Parshall soon landed some touring gigs and played supporting guitar on a few records. By October of that same year, he was performing before thousands in arenas across the country as he supported country music artist Jacob Bryant.
Then the pandemic struck, and live music shows were essentially nonexistent for an extended period of time.
“That was the best blessing I could have asked for,” he said.
While the weight of the pandemic and those that it impacted in a tragic way was not lost on Parshall, the shutdowns allowed him to focus on his new passion — producing.
“I started producing demos for some local musicians and just helped other artists,” he said. “Around 10 or 11 of us just started trying to produce records through our friends. Then I produced a single for Jacob Bryant, and I was just producing more and more. I feel like God just put it in my life like that and now I’m making records full-time.”
Production has been so successful that Parshall said he hasn’t picked up a guitar for a live show in at least two years — and he could not be happier.
“I don’t miss touring at all,” he said with a laugh. “I mean yeah, when you’re an aspiring musician, you got the glitz and glam of touring — all the traveling. But you see all these cities without actually seeing the cities. It’s super fun for the 90 minutes you’re playing, but then you’re on the road going to next spot with the same five people. It was a cool chapter and it’s definitely worth doing to be able to say that I did it, but I always felt there was more in store for me.”
Producing music, Parshall explained, is 50 percent business and 50 percent art. It needs to be done in a way that makes money — but it’s the art side that he fell in love with.
“I love analyzing music, and that’s something I’ve really always done,” he said. “Being able to create it instead of just playing it. It’s always fascinated me hearing a piece of music and thinking ‘why did they use this tone? Why did they use this guitar? Why do these drums sound like that?’ So to be the guy behind the scenes creating the music in the studio that people play in their cars — creating the sound of the songs that people originally fall in love with, I love that.”
Parshall noted that he typically produces rock, country and pop music — but most of his major label work has been for rock.
As for the aspiring musicians out there, Parshall leaned on a piece of advice that he admitted sounded overly simple and cliche — but it’s what he’s lived by.
“You just need to work really, really hard,” he said. “Everyone in this business that I’ve looked up to, they really love what they do and they really work seven days a week. Don’t be scared. You’re going to do something — put something out there — and yeah, it might suck. I sucked, too. You just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other keep working. You got to start somewhere.”
While the big city music scene keeps him busy every day, Parshall recognized that he would not be where he is if it was not for the people back in his Valley hometown.
“I’m just so thankful for the town and the community in the Valley,” he said. “The best thing about the Valley is the peoples’ way of just rallying around someone, and they rallied around me. There were people who truly believed in me, and I’m really so thankful.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.