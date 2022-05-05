LITCHFIELD — During the Litchfield Township meeting on Monday, supervisors once again discussed possible uses for the township’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Secretary Kathy Hunsinger said she received a second quote for a new stone rake, this time from Rovendale Ag & Barn in Wysox. While she did not say how much the quote was, she said it was “a lot more” than the $8,000 quote she reported in April from Bradco Supply.
She also had a quote put together by road foreman Bob Campbell for culvert replacement, which totaled $43,000 for five culverts. Campbell noted that there is another culvert that could use replacing that he overlooked while putting together the quote.
Supervisor Fred Tiffany asked if Campbell would have time to replace all five this year, and Campbell said it all depends on “what the year is going to bring.”
Tiffany went on to ask how long the township has to spend its ARPA funding.
“We have until the end of 2024 to allocate it, and then 2026 to get rid of it,” said Hunsinger. “Then they’re going to take it back.”
Campbell suggested ordering the pipes sooner than later since prices are likely to rise.
The supervisors voted in favor of ordering the pipes now so that the township will have them in hand when the time comes for the work to be done.
In other news out of Litchfield, Hunsinger said she had received a letter of complaint from Deborah Brown regarding multiple recreational vehicles utilizing one holding tank for sewage on Vawter Hill Road.
“It’s the Matt Smith holding tank, and it’s been an issue for years,” said Hunsinger.
Planning commission member Greg Pollock noted that Matt Smith no longer owns it but that it is still a legal tank with Bradford County Sanitation.
Tiffany interjected saying that there are two campers at the site, but only one is hooked up to the tank. Pollock and supervisor Toby Campbell added that no one is currently staying at the site.
Hunsinger agreed to follow up with Brown and refer her to Bradford County Sanitation since the issue falls outside the purview of the township.
