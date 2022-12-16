SAYRE — A Roaring Branch woman is facing felony gun charges after she allegedly illegally purchased two firearms — one of which was later used in a homicide — for another person last year, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Specifically, police explained that Nakia Carpenter, 28, was charged with sale or transfer of firearms, a grade-two felony; materially false written statements; also a grade-two felony; another grade-three felony charge of materially false written statements; and a misdemeanor charge of sale or transfer of firearms.
Police said that, in May of 2021, Carpenter purchased two Glock 9mm handguns from a firearms outlet located in the Valley. Officers determined that Carpenter made the purchase after one of the guns was recovered from a homicide scene in Elmira on June 18 of this year.
On Nov. 1, officers made contact with Carpenter, who explained that she has had problems with drug addiction for several years, and bought the guns at the request of her boyfriend’s friend, with their story being that he was going to teach her how to use them for self-defense. Carpenter added that the unnamed individual asked her several times thereafter to buy more guns for him, but she refused, and he threatened to call Children and Youth Services to have her children taken away.
Carpenter was arraigned Wednesday and is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing.
