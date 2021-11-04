SAYRE – During the personnel portion of the Sayre Area School District’s board of education meeting on Monday, the board approved Mary Cole as head of the business/tech department beginning Nov. 30, a move which Superintended Dr. Jill Daloisio explained is in response to the resignation of John Brander in STEM.
Board member Margaret Barry inquired as to whether or not the district has any applicants to fill the vacancy left by Brander, who will be leaving after Thanksgiving.
“We do not have one applicant,” Daloisio said. “We’ve pushed out across the state for the industrial arts position and have not received any, so it will be a sub until we find someone with that degree.”
Barry questioned if it would be a longterm or day-to-day sub, and who will be planning the curriculum. Daloisio explained that Brander will be leaving behind a teaching plan that goes beyond his time in the district, and the type of substitute will depend on availability.
“If we can get a certified teacher, then it’ll be somebody for long term,” said Daloisio. “Right now the individuals subbing for us day-to-day do not have teaching certificates, they’re guest teachers at the state level.”
Barry went on to ask if the students currently enrolled in Brander’s classes should transfer into different courses at the start of the new semester.
“Instead of sitting either in study hall or having no one to teach them … should we not put a plan in place that if we don’t have someone by the end of the semester, those kids should be transferring into other electives,” Barry said. “That’s a lot of down time. They’d be better off somewhere else.”
Daloisio said the district would look into that possibility, but reiterated the hope that they will find a certified teacher to fill the need.
“Even if it is a certified teacher in another field that can teach,” said Daloisio.
Barry, who teaches managing personal finance and advanced computer classes in Towanda, countered by saying “a certified English teacher can’t teach what I teach.”
“I don’t think we should put a band aid on it,” Barry continued. “I think that we should at least survey parents and explain the situation … I would move my child to a different elective. That’s a waste of their time.”
Tarah Ramsey and Ashley Koopman were also approved for the positions of SADD advisor and Future Teachers of America advisor, respectively, starting Jan. 3 after the retirement of school counselor Stacy Richmond who currently holds both positions. Vika Shpolyansky was approved for the position of school counselor in the junior/senior high school, effective Nov. 30.
