Tioga Downs awards $1.1 million to local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Nov. 29 was “Giving Tuesday,” and 54 nonprofits across Broome, Tioga and Chemung Counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania were awarded $1.1 million in grants by the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation for their incredible strides in supporting the needs of the communities that surround Tioga Downs Casino Resort. The foundation is accepting applications for next year. To learn more, visit www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/foundation.

 Photo by JoAnn R. Walter

