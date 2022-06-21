ELMIRA — An Elmira man was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man in the early Saturday morning hours in Elmira, city police stated.
According to Elmira police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was charged after officers responded to a report of gunshots fired on West Clinton Street.
Police explained that officers converged on the location and immediately encountered a male, Dennard, exiting the residence with an AK-47 rifle. On command, Dennard dropped the weapon, but did not comply with follow-up instructions and was tased.
Officers then cleared the residence and located a gunshot victim. The victim, Ervin L. Mosley, 55, later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital, police said.
Police said a search warrant was obtained and the residence was processed by the evidence technician team. In addition to the AK-47 the subject was in possession of, officers located two 9mm Glock handguns, one being a ghost gun with a 50 round drum attachment. A Mauser bolt action rifle and numerous clips, magazines and ammunition were also located inside the residence, police added.
The investigation is ongoing. However, information obtained so far indicates that this incident was born from a domestic dispute over property and that there are no further concerns about potential danger to the community, police said.
The Elmira Police Department added that they were assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Heights Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.