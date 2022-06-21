ELMIRA — An Elmira man was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man in the early Saturday morning hours in Elmira, city police stated.

According to Elmira police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was charged after officers responded to a report of gunshots fired on West Clinton Street.

Police explained that officers converged on the location and immediately encountered a male, Dennard, exiting the residence with an AK-47 rifle. On command, Dennard dropped the weapon, but did not comply with follow-up instructions and was tased.

Officers then cleared the residence and located a gunshot victim. The victim, Ervin L. Mosley, 55, later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said a search warrant was obtained and the residence was processed by the evidence technician team. In addition to the AK-47 the subject was in possession of, officers located two 9mm Glock handguns, one being a ghost gun with a 50 round drum attachment. A Mauser bolt action rifle and numerous clips, magazines and ammunition were also located inside the residence, police added.

The investigation is ongoing. However, information obtained so far indicates that this incident was born from a domestic dispute over property and that there are no further concerns about potential danger to the community, police said.

The Elmira Police Department added that they were assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Heights Police Department.

