The Twin Tiers Quiz League competition was back this year after COVID scratched last year’s season.
“The competition has been going on for over 20 years and it is nice to have it back again. COVID still had its effects on participation and scheduling,” Tioga Central quiz team coach Eric Gutierrez.
This year there were 12 teams from 8 schools: Tioga, Spencer, Waverly, Elmira Notre Dame, Elmira, Horseheads, Athens and Towanda.
There were three days of competition: October 27th (at Tioga), November 3rd (at Spencer Van Etten), and November 17th (at Waverly). Each day of competition has every team competing in three quiz matches.
There are four rounds to a match: Toss up questions, a bonus question round, a 60 second lightning round, and then another set of toss up questions that are harder and worth double the points. A team consists of four students, but you are allowed two alternates who can sub in.
Tioga had two teams in the competition. The Tigers’ first team of Logan Cornell, Colt Herrela, Jack Cary, William Slater and Reed Cook (Reed subbed in for the third day of the competition) took second place, just losing to Spencer by a narrow margin. Tioga’s second team, consisting of Reed Cook, Casey Herrela, Abigail Hildebrant, Patience Card and Sarah Burrowes, took sixth place.
Spencer-Van Etten won this year’s competition with a record of 8 wins and 1 loss and a point total of 2,333. Tioga was second with 7 wins and 2 losses, with a total of 2825 points. Notre Dame and Athens had the same win loss record of 6-3 but Notre Dame ended up clinching a third place finish with 2,380 points to Athens 2,270.
“All in all, it looked like all the students had a great time and it was a pleasure working with this group of students and coaches,” Gutierrez said.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
