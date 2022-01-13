Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Tiffany Spotts, 33, Beech Creek, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spotts following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on March 31, 2021.
Jeffery McKinnery, 37, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 180 days, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and harassment, a summary.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McKinnery for the offenses occurring on March 8, 2021.
Paul Shedden, 32, of Roaring Branch, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony.
Trooper Luke Geiger from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shedden following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on June 12, 2021.
Tara M. Potter, 39, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $379.03, for the offense of identity theft, a felony.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Potter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on February 28, 2020.
Heather Brofcak, 30, of Binghamton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of unlawful dissemination of intimate image, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brofcak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on January 4, 2021.
Marc D. Petrucci, 36, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 5 months to 12 months, his sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, Petrucci will pay court costs, for the offense of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Anh Lee of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Petrucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on April 15, 2021.
Thomas Brown, 20, Athens, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 months to 21 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $443.64, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree and, terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Brown for a offense occurring on June 24, 2021.
Trooper Luke Geiger and Trooper John Kasheta both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox and Rome Townships on March 6, 2019, and July 30, 2020.
Ashley Fabyan, 38, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for 6 months, fines of $200.00, plus court costs and restitution of $300.00, for the offenses of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, criminal trespass, a summary, and criminal mischief, also a summary offense.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fabyan for the offenses occurring on August 21, 2021.
Tracy Grant, 38, Van Etten, was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $253.67, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Grant for the offense occurring on August 7, 2021.
Jeremy Renzo, 41, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days flat, followed by 23 months DUI probation with restrictive conditions, followed by 36 months standard probation, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (child in car), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Renzo following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on December 28, 2020.
Steven Spencer, 45, Mildred, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months and 15 days to 9 years, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, and restitution of $229.91, he will also lose his driver’s license for 30 months for the offenses of 2 counts of driving under the influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Numerous Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested Spencer following investigations of numerous incidents that occurred in various Townships at various times from June 2020 to March 2021.
Richard Armitage, 50, Milan, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months and 29 days, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Anh Lee of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Armitage following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Borough on January 22, 2021.
Tyler J. Hudson, 23, of Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Hudson had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hudson for the offense occurring on November 4, 2020.
Tapanga R. McCarty, 23, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCartney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on April 12, 2021.
Antonio I. Brown, 43, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on June 3, 2021.
Emma Carey (Muzzy), 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $1378.00, for the offenses of 2 counts of animal cruelty, misdemeanors of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Nate Smith and Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carey following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on July 28, 2020 and February 15, 2021.
Michael Britt, 31, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Faculty for 22 days to 12 months, fines of $250.00, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Britt for the offense occurring on July 16, 2016.
Dylan J. Olmstead, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olmstead following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on June 10, 2020.
Robert Landmesser, 38, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fined of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Landmesser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on December 9, 2020.
