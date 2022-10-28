WYSOX — After over 24 years as serving as the magisterial district court judge in Wysox, Fred Wheaton will soon be hanging up his robe.
On Thursday, Judge Wheaton announced his upcoming retirement, which will occur at the end of next year, in a letter to the Morning Times.
Below is his letter in full:
“Beginning in 1972, this young farmer was asked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to enter public service as a volunteer. I was humbled to be asked to work with such a prestigious organization. Twenty-five years later passed by with many great acquaintances and interactions with fellow officers and the public at large.
“I was then urged by numerous people to further my law career, while continuing farming, to become Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) of court 42-3-04 serving the Wysox office. I prevailed in subsequent elections, and now after 24 more years as MDJ, I face the mandatory retirement age.
“I am officially announcing, sadly, that I will hang up the robe for the final time on the last day of 2023.
I express, with huge gratitude, many thanks to my staff, acquaintances and friends that I have developed along the way. I especially thank my Heavenly Father for my many blessings and all of my family who supported and sacrificed so greatly in carrying me through all of these past years. I guess, some might think, it has not been as exciting as a ‘2.7 seconds on a bull named Fumanchu’ but woohoo! What a ride it has been
“Court 42-3-04 is a district containing 473 square miles, which is divided into 19 municipalities and home to 18,089 residents.
“I wish the best of luck to those who choose to enter the ring and run for the next term, and I especially hope that the next elected MDJ will be supported as well as I have been.
“Thank you all and I’m still ‘farmin’.” — Fred M. Wheaton
