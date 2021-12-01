SOUTH WAVERLY — Several crews were called to a fire at Leprino Foods on Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10 a.m., according to Rich McConnell, the Second Assistant Chief for the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.

SWFD was joined by departments from Sayre Borough, Athens Borough, Athens Township and Waverly to fight the fire.

Greater Valley EMS was also on the scene.

McConnell said it took 20 to 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and there was minimal damage.

“There was an electrical station on top of the building, and it was all contained in that,” he said. “There was really no damage except for that.”

He also said the fire likely originated from the electrical station on the roof of the building.

“We’re pretty much sure it was an electrical fire,” McConnell said.

McConnell added that there were no injuries caused by the fire.

Recommended for you

Load comments