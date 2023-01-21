SAYRE — A Horseheads woman was jailed Thursday in lieu of $50,000 after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Robert Packer Hospital.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Kaliann J. Brill, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a grade-two felony; and one count of harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses after her alleged involvement in the incident, which took place on Jan. 14.
Police shared that an officer was dispatched to the RPH emergency room for the report of a patient hitting employees.
Upon arriving, the officer was informed that the patient, Brill, had struck a physician’s assistant, police said.
Police added that after the officer spoke with the victim, they explained that Brill was refusing to give emergency room staff and security staff her cellphone per their policy.
Police noted that in a written voluntary statement from the victim, they shared that after attempting verbal de-escalation and discussing the hospital’s policy with Brill, she continued to refuse to give up her phone, resulting in security taking it from her.
Brill then became agitated and left the room, running into the hallway and grabbing the vitals machine, police shared.
Police said that as she was deemed unsafe to leave the hospital, Brill then hit the victim across the face with a nearby clip board as they were walking towards a door to block it after the sitter left his chair to retrieve the vitals machine, causing a laceration on the inside and outside of their lip.
Police shared that they were informed that Brill had hearing deficiencies, so they did not attempt to speak to her in regards to her actions.
Policed noted that while standing in the room with her, Brill began to ask the victim how many people they have killed and called them an explicit name.
Several photographs were taken that further corroborated the victim’s voluntary written statement, police said.
Brill was arraigned before Judge Hurley on Thursday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.
