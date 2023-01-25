WAVERLY — The Waverly School Board recently received an update from district staff regarding the progress of the plans for the Chemung Innovation Center, formerly the Chemung Elementary School.
Last year, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer awarded the district with a $2.75 million grant to pay for renovations to the old school building, located on North Street in Chemung, with the intent that the facility would be used as a workforce development school.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth McIntosh explained that district officials identified four key industries that will be the focus of the workforce development center. She noted that the four main industries were chosen due to a local shortage of workers.
“(The center) would create a pipeline of students moving into living wage positions post-graduation,” she said. “In addition to meeting the need for workers locally, the training will be provided in field that promote green solutions and sustainability.”
The four industries are:
- Transportation
- Heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC)
- Agriculture
- Introduction to engineering.
For transportation, the district plans on expanding its successful Winners Circle Project. Specifically, the endeavor, which already sees students build and market a Factory Five Shelby Cobra sports car, will grow to have students construct an electric vehicle.
“The innovation center has several electric battery companies within a short distance of the school,” McIntosh said. “This close proximity of industry allows for students to have the opportunity to engage with experts in the field of electrification beyond the construction of a vehicle.”
Additionally, students will have the opportunity to learn how to fly drones, which is an up-and-coming piece of equipment in industries such as surveying. Every student over 16 years old will be able to take the FAA Remote Pilot Exam thanks to the innovation center.
For HVAC, students will work with teachers and industry experts to explore the expanding world of heat pump technology, McIntosh explained. Students will start out with virtual reality training exercises before working their way up to the point of job shadowing or apprenticeships out in the field.
Introduction to engineering classes will be held in conjunction with the Corning Community College through a dual-enrollment process, McIntosh said.
“The kids in this class will also be involved in the design process of green structures and construction of a greenhouse for the agriculture program,” she said. “Eventually, students will study the engineering of a solar array and construct one to power the greenhouse.”
Speaking of agriculture, the district’s program at the innovation center will also be established as a partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Together with Cornell, district staff will teach students the basics of agriculture — from soil analysis to harvesting and producing food to market — as well as host a farmers market in Chemung.
“The produce that is sold will be grown in the greenhouse or on the 12 acres that surround the innovation center,” McIntosh stated. “Other schools and local businesses will also be invited to participate in the market.
Additionally, the district even plans to purchase an aquaponic system to raise trout and greens. While the trout will be raised to stock local streams and ponds, the greens will be sold at the student-driven farmers market.
