ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing felony drug charges after township police said he was selling methamphetamine out of his Weaver Road home.
According to police, Patrick Louis Ferro, 47, was charged with two felony-grade counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Police explained that officers had been investigating Ferro’s involvement with possibly dealing controlled substances from his residence, and had been doing surveillance and obtaining information relating to that investigation.
On Thursday, township officers obtained a search warrant of the Weaver Road residence, and executed that warrant with the assistance of the Bradford County Drug Task Force, Bradford Regional Special Operations Team and Sayre Borough Police Department, police said.
Four individuals were discovered in the residence — Ferro, two unidentified females and one unidentified male — and the two men had attempted unsuccessfully to flee, said police.
After transporting all four people to the township police department, officers searched the residence and discovered numerous narcotics, packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, weapons and large amounts of cash, police said.
Police noted that officers also found a safe in Ferro’s bedroom that contained a glass jar with a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a salt shaker with meth inside, and a black bottle cap with residue.
Additionally, inside a shed located on the property, officers discovered a black Apache 1800 box that contained $7,246 in cash, a ziplock baggie with 97 grams of meth, numerous small baggies for packaging narcotics, hypodermic needles and two spoons with residue, police said.
The unidentified male told officers that Ferro had given him a small amount of methamphetamine for working on his weed whacker. The male further explained that he tossed the drugs behind a shed when officers arrived. Officers then searched behind the shed and discovered 2.7 grams of meth.
Ferro was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is due to appear back in court before Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
