SAYRE — The Sayre school board heard a presentation from Chris Brown of the Bradford County Progress Authority for the Sayre Revitalization Initiative at their monthly meeting on Monday.
The presentation was in regards to the borough’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Abatement (LERTA) program.
Brown shared with the board that the initiative has joined with members of the business community, local employers, and Guthrie to make Sayre the regional hub for education, wellness, recreation and hospitality.
“This encourages individuals to invest in properties in the downtown without a tax consequence for the school district or the borough or the county,” Brown said. “It allows them to make improvements to existing structures and not pay additional tax on the improved values. So, if the school district does not lose any revenue, it continues to receive the revenue as it is on the first day of the purchase but the improvements are taxed at a later time.”
“Through our studies we have found 4,500 people come into the Sayre area every single day for employment and only 3,000 of them actually work at Guthrie,” he continued. “There’s a large portion of the community that lives outside the area and comes here to work, and if we can capture just a fraction of that, that will allow us to move tax revenues (which) will allow us to move per capita income tax. Those types of things that will meaningfully put money in the hands of the school district to enhance its curriculum in a more meaningful way.”
Brown added that the initiative proposes that the school district consider doing this in the Sayre business district itself.
“The first and foremost priority of this is housing,” he added. “We have a lot of retail businesses downtown that have second and third floors that are currently unutilized.”
“The reason for this is because it is very cost prohibitive for them to improve those areas. So, if this tax abatement is one tool that actually helps that in addition to other resources that SRI is working on bringing to the table, this will help encourage the investment in our downtown and ultimately increase the potential tax revenues for not only the school district, but the borough and the county moving forward as well as bringing additional people and resources to the Sayre area.”
Sayre Borough has already had the initiative on its books since 2014, and had it set up for a five-year tax abatement.
Recently, the Sayre Borough board moved it to a 10 year extension.
The Sayre school board shared that they will look into the initiative further.
