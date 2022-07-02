WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly this week met the criteria to move forward with a Community Development Block Grant application for its multimillion dollar water infrastructure project.
Trustees had previously explained that the village could receive $1.25 million from a Community Development Block Grant if 51 percent of village residents are low to moderate income households. Applying for that grant would mean getting at least 65 percent of village residents to participate in a community income survey.
This week, village clerk Michele Wood said the municipality met that 65 percent participation threshold.
The next step in the process was to schedule a public hearing for the CDBG grant application, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., July 12, at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
If awarded, the funds would go towards the village’s proposed water infrastructure project.
The endeavor would replace water mains and pipes — some of which are made of wood and date back to 1880s — that are too small for current demand.
Previously estimated at $5 million, huge increases in material costs have ballooned the project’s price tag to approximately $9 million. No timeline is available yet for the project, as officials continue to search for funding sources.
In other village news, trustees briefly discussed parking issues around the village, which came about from municipal officials speaking with local businesses.
While finding parking, itself, was not considered a large issue, some business owners expressed frustration at other businesses having vehicles parked in front of their storefronts for long periods of time.
Trustees agreed that the problem essentially boils down to enforcing the already-existing two hour parking limit on Broad Street — a task which neither the village nor the Waverly Police Department has manpower for, and would basically be a full-time job.
Nevertheless, Mayor Patrick Ayres, who noted that he’s owned the Broad Street Records shop for over 30 years, said parking was a good problem to have.
“I’ve seen times when Broad Street looked fairly sparse with vehicles,” he said. “So I think it’s a good problem to have, because it shows that people are coming here and utilizing our businesses.”
