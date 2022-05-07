SAYRE — A Sayre man was jailed Friday in lieu of $75,000 bail after borough police said he pointed a loaded rifle at another person prior to being tased by officers.
According to police, Jon Raymond Watkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; terroristic threats, a grade-one misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a grade-two misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at a Delaware Street residence shortly after 4:15 a.m. Friday.
Police explained that the incident began when officers received a report of a man, Watkins, pointing a rifle at another unidentified man. Police said the unidentified man related to police that Watkins had arrived at the home at 2 a.m. and was highly intoxicated. He was also screaming and breaking items around the house.
When the man went downstairs, he observed Watkins in his bedroom with a rifle aimed at him and his finger on the trigger. He said Watkins further told him, “Don’t think I won’t (expletive) do it.”
That was when the man called police. Officers responded along with officers from the Athens Township, Sayre Borough and Waverly Village police departments to set up a perimeter around the area due to the high-risk nature of the call.
Police said officers made contact with the man again, who told police that Watkins was now sitting on the front porch of the residence and the rifle was secured inside the house.
Officers then approached Watkins and announced themselves, to which Watkins responded by standing up and kicking the front door of the house in an attempt to gain entry. He then turned around to face officers in a fighting stance, and officers tased Watkins and took him into custody.
Upon investigating the rifle, officers found it to be loaded and chambered with five rounds with the safety in the half position.
Watkins is due back in court on May 17 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
