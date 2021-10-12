At the September meeting of the Sayre Historical Society, President Mary Lou Palmer told the board that the administrative committee met on September 3, with United Way Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese. Mary Lou said the meeting was informative and helpful.
In the Events Committee report Meade Murtland said that History Under the Stars was a huge success with a wonderful turn out. Meade further stated that he thought we didn’t need to purchase a screen for the outside events as the sheet we used for H.U.S. was perfect. Sayre Health Care was at the H.U.S. event with a van of their residents and want to be included in all our events. Meade reviewed the events left for this year and during the discussion it was decided to cancel the Trivia program scheduled at the V.F.W. on October 10, Due to the recent death of trustee Bill Crocker. This was Bill’s event, and we just don’t feel good about moving forward with the Trivia currently. Other events for this year are Kathleen Wiggs’s and her Quilt Lady presentation Friday September 24, Model Train Day November 27. The Events committee was scheduled to meet on October 5, at 6 p.m. to discuss the events and plan for December.
In the Gift Shop report, Henry Farley reported that sales have been good during the open hours. We are waiting for the cost of goods to go down before we purchase any new clothing items for the gift shop and will hopefully have some new items for the 2022 season. Farley further reported that there had been 70 patrons signed in at the museum since the August meeting and 50 people attended the History Under the Stars program. Visitors came from six states, VA, PA, CA, NY, FL, and TN.
Joe Quatrini in the Rest Cemetery report said that he and his wife went to the cemetery and checked out the flag. Joe said it is in good shape, but the size is 4 by 6. The size should be 5 by 8. Joe went to Tina Picket’s office and found that they had none available they stock 4 by 6 flags. They can order one for next fiscal year that would cost us $119. Joe checked online and found assorted flags at all price ranges. The board voted to purchase a new flag in the correct size.
Mike Frantz in the collection report said the following items were accessioned into PastPerfect: From Peter Sullivan – Trophy presented by J.P. Laux to Paul Reinbold, Sayre Shops Bowling Champions, 1933-34.
From Josie and Patricia Alteri – Conductor’s badge, LV veterans pin (Honorably Retired), Lehigh Valley Veterans Association pin, Lehigh Valley Railroad safety award pin and Order of Railway Conductors 25 Year pin belonging to John Miller Sr.
From Sherry and Ted Pinkard – Nine by 11 inch “Quarantine” sign from Sayre Borough Board of Health.
From Ronald Dolan — Five Sayre High School yearbooks (1956 to 1960) belonging to Richard Barry.
From Don Stevens – Framed print by Howard Fogg of Lehigh Valley Railroad freight train and diesel engine No. 534 and a double ended railroad signal box switch key.
From Sayre Public Library – Sayre Monday Club tea set and china cups.
From Peter and Brenda Quattrini – Photograph of Blue Swan employees, c. 1950’s.
From Michael Ann Wayman – Conductor’s coat belonging to George Johnson who was employed by the LVRR from 1915 to 1964, two LV lapel pins, a conductor’s bag with various forms used in his work and a newspaper clipping on Mr. Johnson’s retirement.
From Todd Corbin – Boy Scout uniform purchased from the W.T. Grants store in Sayre.
The following items were posted on the Historical Society Facebook page:
Ron Billings with Bill Reap and the Rhythm Master — 5,176 people reached; 479 engagements
Route 220: The Railfan Road booklet — 9,451 people reached; 1,131 engagements
Keystone Park postcard — 7,077 people reached; 827 engagements
Engine Co. No. 1 Marching Unit – 6,731 people reached; 602 engagements
George (Babe) Thomas and Sammy’s bowling team – 5,274 people reached; 301 engagements
History Under the Stars — 2,414 people reached; 184 engagements.
A new exhibit at the Sayre Historical Society looks back at “Sayre and World War II.” The new display, located in the Ken Bracken Rotating Exhibit Room, features 28-panels examining the pivotal event that changed the world more than 75 years ago.
Highlights of the exhibit include the legendary Red Cross Canteen where 831,000 men and women of the armed services were provided food and comfort, the troop trains of the Lehigh Valley Railroad that carried local recruits to training and to war, and the local men and women who served their country as part of the “Greatest Generation.”
The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission to the museum is free. The second story exhibit is barrier-free and accessible by elevator.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Passenger Station in Downtown Sayre. Visit the society website and Facebook page for information regarding activities of the society.
