WAVERLY — Attendance was rather sparse for the Waverly Central School District’s public budget hearing this week, which officials regarded as a bit surprising but reflective of a noncontroversial spending plan for the 2022-2023 school year.
The $34,964,417 features no increase in the local tax levy, with most of the 4 percent hike over this year’s budget being funded by an increase in state aid. Approximately $7.4 million will be raised by local taxes.
Most of the budget’s increase is in the form of contractual raises, according to Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles. Specifically, the district’s administrative budget is set to go up by 6.28 percent from $3.1 million to $3.3 million; while the instructional portion of the budget will rise by 3.07 percent from $23.5 million to $24.2 million; and the capital portion of the budget will rise by 6.15 percent from $6.9 million to $7.3 million.
But the district is also allocating more resources to work-based learning, the replacement of computers and the addition of a guidance counselor, school officials said. Other increases in the budget are reflected in higher costs for fuel and utilities.
Approximately $100,000 is also allocated for the district’s capital outlay project, which is different than the proposed $40 million capital project.
The capital outlay project will include the installation of numerous pool upgrades, as well as the replacement of various security cameras, officials said.
The far larger capital project, which would take place over a five-year period, will be paid for — approximately 97 percent of it — through state funds, and $1.3 million will come from the district’s capital reserve fund, which currently has $1.6 million available.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School — and would include the following work:
- Installation of a new synthetic turf baseball and softball field next to the track at the high school
- Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
- Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
- Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
- Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
- Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary school
- Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
- Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
District residents will have the chance to vote on both the budget and the capital project from noon to 8 p.m. on May 17 in the high school gymnasium. Additionally, voters will decide on a proposal to replace three of the district’s buses with four new ones, which follows the district’s vehicle replacement schedule, officials said.
Residents will also vote on two open school board seats, which are being sought by incumbents Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn. They are running unopposed to those seats, which each carry five-year terms.
