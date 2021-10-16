SPENCER – During the Spencer-Van Etten board of education meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Diahann Hesler noted the progress being made with Mental Health Heroes, formerly named the Mental Health Task Force.
“We had one initial planning meeting so far for this year,” said Hesler, who went on to say that the Rev. Sabrina Slater of Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church is part of that committee and has been helping coordinate a few different trainings and programs relating to various mental health needs.
“Our goal is to provide two events per semester to the community,” Hesler explained. “We have a planning meeting coming up and we will look to plan those events for the year and get them out to the community so they’re aware.”
Board president Don Johnson called for the community to come together in mutual support, and he cited rumors of ill will he had heard from district residents after he recovered from COVID-19.
“I had someone that’s part of the district make comment to a friend that they found out that I had COVID and the conversation was kind of like, ‘oh, did he die?’ or ‘I hope he had a lot of pain if he made it through,’ or something to that effect,” Johnson said.
Johnson claimed to have no ideas as to the purpose or reason behind such comments, but he blamed a lack of decency and curtesy in the community.
“I was talking to someone before about the lack of common sense, and I said there’s two other commons that are lacking also: common decency and common curtesy,” said Johnson. “I can’t put my finger on what is causing a lot of things that happen, but I think if we get back to just some semblance of humanity and common curtesy, common decency, common sense, a lot of BS would be eliminated.”
Johnson went on to say that it will take everyone in positions of leadership working together to achieve that goal, and he gave a shout out to the Mental Health Heroes for the efforts they are making to bring the community together.
Slater chimed in to say that the QPR training that was offered to school district staff — which stands for question, persuade, refer, and goes over warning signs and methods of intervention for suicide risk — could also be offered to interested school board members.
“It didn’t cost us anything and they would be happy to offer it again,” said Slater, who went on to say she would be interested in “having this be something that’s offered probably once in the fall every year and once in the early spring every year.”
“Even if 15 people in our community — and half of that could be the board — goes through a QPR, it shifts the conversations we’re able to have,” Slater continued, “so we’re offering care in a proactive way and just shifting our ability to be able to engage across challenging topics, specifically looking to reduce the number of suicides and mental health needs — drastic needs — in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.