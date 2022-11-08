WAVERLY — After 20 years in law enforcement and nearly half of it spent as the Waverly police chief, Dan Gelatt is turning in his badge as he is set to officially retire from the police force on Dec. 23.
While officer Russell Buecink, Jr., is preparing to take over the role as chief after spending three years as an officer for the village, Gelatt is able to look back on his own time as chief as career well-spent in a great community.
“I’m just so grateful to have been able to serve this community,” he said. “Growing up in Owego, I was fairly unfamiliar with the Valley. But after being here for 20 years and seeing the respect and love that the community has for its police force has been awesome.”
Gelatt also credited the entire police department staff from the officers to the police clerks as a “fantastic team.”
“That includes the elected officials in the village, too,” he said. “They are all very supportive of our efforts.”
In addition to protecting and serving the community, those efforts include approaching the job as a police officer with kindness and empathy. In fact, it is building that culture that Gelatt considers one of his proudest moments as chief, and one that he hopes is reflected in the community.
“Prior to becoming a police officer, my work experience was actually in customer service,” he said. “That’s always been a calling of mine — just finding ways to serve people. And every member of our department embraces that. When the police are involved in an incident, a lot of times that is the worst moment of someone’s life. So we want to approach that with kindness and empathy so that we can not only help fix the situation, but build a lasting trust with the public.”
Gelatt noted that the community/police relationship is even more important today as national attitudes toward police sours.
“But that’s why I love this community, because the Valley has always been supportive of the police,” he said. “But you still see what goes on at the national level and you wonder. That’s why it’s important to truly connect with the community.”
Gelatt also touched on some of the challenges that the new chief will face, and one of the main obstacles has become fairly common for law enforcement agencies across the country.
“Recruitment and retention of new officers,” he explained. “It’s happening everywhere. The amount of people taking the entrance exam has reduced like 90 percent since I took it in the early 2000s. I think a lot of it has to do with fighting these notions that police officers have been somewhat demonized. And there’s certainly bad apples, but 99 percent of police officers come to work every day just trying to do the right thing.”
But the retiring chief added that the village police is already planting the early seeds to change that attitude by being involved with the Waverly Central School District.
“We have a school resource officer in the school, and that’s paramount to show these kids that police can be nice people, and maybe they see that and consider it as a career,” Gelatt said. “Our relationship with the district is ironclad, and the feelings you take from interacting with police can be difference.”
While Gelatt is looking forward to some personal downtime as he enters retirement, he said community service in his veins, and it probably will not be long before he returns to that mold in some capacity — driven by the selflessness of the Valley.
“I’ve always been moved by how the Valley community — no matter what their differences are — just puts everything else aside and helps each other when someone else is in need,” he said. “They all work together, and I’m so grateful to have served a community like this one.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.