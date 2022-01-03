Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Gregg D. Evans, 33, of Milan, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus cost costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Evans following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on September 26, 2020.
Sara Buckhorn, 39, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Beckhorn for the offense occurring on July 13, 2021.
Elijah Yoder, 18, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania state Police arrested Yoder following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda on August 2, 2021.
Emily Benjamin, 36, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 43 days to 12 months, fines on $250.00, restitution of $10.00, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense occurring on December 25, 2020.
Marc T. Worthington, 26, of Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months, and 72 hours, to 23 months and 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Worthington for the offenses occurring October 15, 2020.
Trooper Andrew Hurchick, Trooper Benjamin Markosky, and Trooper Philip Semenza all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Worthington following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox, Monroe and Asylum Townships on October 13, 2019, July 3, 2021, and February 20, 2021.
