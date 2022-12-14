BARTON — A representative from Tioga County IDA gave a presentation to the Barton Town Board on Best Bev LLC’s request for a PILOT program at their meeting on Monday.
A PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) is made to compensate a government for some or all property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership of use of real property.
The representative shared with the council the cost/benefit analysis for Best Bev. She noted that the organization is anticipating leasing and equipping the Waverly Trade Center on Broad Street Extension.
The corporation plans to bring 65 full time jobs to Tioga County with potential future expansion with additional job creation and economic impact.
The representative noted that Best Bev is making a private investment of over $22.9 million in Tioga County for renovations and improvements including flooring, electrical, power distribution, lighting, doors, office space, and HVAC system. The company will invest $13,215,100 for manufacturing equipment and other equipment.
Best Bev provides co-packing, material sourcing, storage, and brand distribution for both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. They specialize in manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans, along with custom sleeving, for beverages.
The corporation is anticipating a 20 year lease at the Waverly Trade Center.
According to the analysis, the corporation began discussions with Tioga County Economic Development and Planning (ED&P) staff about the move from Pennsburg, Pa. to the Waverly Trade Center in March 2022. ED&P responded to Best Bev’s request for economic development assistance and coordinated a successful ESD Grant Application with guidance through the planning and approval process and initiating correspondences with the IDA.
The representative added that based on the taxable items related to their renovations, Tioga County IDA is anticipating a consideration of a sales tax abatement estimated at $362,360 split between a state and local portion. The local sales tax exemption portion is estimated at $181,180.
Based on the cost/benefit analysis, The Tioga County IDA is considering real property tax abatement estimated at $265,461.60 over 10 years based on a 2% tax rate increase by all municipalities each year. The analysis also included that competitive real property taxes are needed to compete with Pennsylvania.
The representative shared that split up between each municipality, the total savings projected for town tax over 10 years is estimated at $14,223. A projected $39,080.73 will be distributed to the town over the course of 10 years. The total PILOT payment is $729,384.71.
Best Bev has estimated a total job impact of 199 with 65 of those being directly by Best Bev and 134 additional indirect jobs to Tioga County.
The corporation has an annual estimated payroll of $1.4 million with the creation of 65 full time equivalent jobs. Best Bev is also stimulating temporary electrical, concrete, and general construction jobs during the renovation period creating additional wages and spending in Tioga County, according to the analysis.
Based on a multiplier, the total earnings impact to Tioga County is anticipated at $3,737,440.
The council shared their thoughts on the presentation.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but if you grant this PILOT, we’ll be receiving less revenue in the future than what we’re receiving now,” Town Supervisor Donald Foster said.
After the representative confirmed this, Foster stated that from a treasurer’s standpoint, it’s something that the board will have to think about.
Town board member Michael Rice questioned the 134 additional indirect jobs being brought to the area, to which the representative shared that the number comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economics and Statistics Administration Bureau of Economic Analysis, evaluated in 2019.
“Considering our location with the Pennsylvania border being so close, I would think there would be a lot of lean into Pennsylvania with those jobs and not necessarily all of them staying in Tioga County,” Rice said.
The council additionally questioned the $1.4 million in payroll to the representative with the current New York State minimum wage.
She explained that Best Bev is possibly accounting for higher paid positions in the company with a variety of jobs.
A representative from ED&P was also present at the meeting and encouraged the board to support the project.
“This is a good project,” she said. “They’re manufacturing jobs that we’re trying to bring back to the area.”
She shared that Best Bev is looking to do a build out if everything goes as planned with the initial project. The build out would include roughly 60 more jobs and an increase in assessed value for the town and village.
“I think the ultimate benefit to the community is definitely there,” the representative said. “We’re taking a facility that has long been empty and putting jobs in it and looking to build it out. I respectfully ask that you consider making this investment into the community.”
In addition, it was mentioned that if approved, Waverly Trade Center as a co-applicant would receive the real property tax exemption authorities and then transfer those savings over to the lessee of Best Bev.
The representative from Tioga County IDA shared that a public hearing will be held in January with the IDA board planning to vote on the project.
The Barton Town Board will look into the project further before voting at a later meeting.
