Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Richard Travis, 33, Cedar Grove, N.J., was sentenced to 16 days to 12 months incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, restitution of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis for the offense occurring on August 25, 2019 in Monroe Borough.
Robert Uitz, 28, Kingston, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 months to 42 months, fines of $1800.00, restitution of $7554.18, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the Influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment, a summary offense.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Uitz following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Borough on January 24, 2021.
Michelle Stedge, 42, Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 24 months. Stedge had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Stedge’s offense was retail theft, a misdemeanor.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Stedge for the offense occurring on October 17, 2017.
Casey House, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs. House had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. House’s offenses are two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Trooper Terence Foley and Trooper Blade Bernosky both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested House following investigation of incidents that occurred July 10, 2017 in Monroe Borough, and July 17, 2017, also in Monroe Borough.
Daniel Cole, 22, of Nichols, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cole following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on June 17, 2020.
Elizabeth Mullican, 25, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper Cody Delfino both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mullican for the offenses on August 4, 2020 in Rome Borough, and February 10, 2021 in Rome Township.
Michael J. Owen, 30, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Owen for the offense occurring on March 2, 2020.
Ryan Hathaway, 39, Oneonta, N.Y. was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, restitution of $400.00, plus court costs, for the offense of burglary of a home with no person present, a felony offense.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hathaway following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 10, 2020.
Stormey Kissell, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 months to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 2 years, fines of $2200.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence-controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), misdemeanor, fleeing and eluding, a felony offense, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving while license of suspended, a summary offense.
Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Kissell for some of the offenses occurring on July 27, 2020.
Trooper Stephen Lehner and Trooper George Jones of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kissell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township and Wysox Township on August 20, 2020, and October 9, 2020.
Kevin M. Schlosser Jr., 31, of Waverly, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 38 days to 3 years, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence-controlled substance-(child in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Mohamed Saloukha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schlosser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on August 18, 2017.
