Drivers throughout the Valley will be rolling their windows up tight and cranking the air conditioning as they travel this week as an already warm and dry summer will be turning up the dial.
Temperatures will be reaching into the 90s today and Wednesday — with the hottest day being Wednesday — with the heat index in the low 90s as well, according to Wiles Valley Weather owner Nathan Wiles.
“Following Monday’s cold frontal passage, surface high pressure will build into the Northeast allowing the transport of hot air from a heat dome currently in place across the central United States,” Wiles explained. “These domes of higher pressure have played a large part in the abnormally dry conditions as they push the jet stream toward the Canadian border, leaving lesser opportunity for weather systems to land in our neck of the woods.”
Because of the strong heat, outdoor activity should be limited for both people and pets, especially seniors, according to emergency officials. Lots of shade and water breaks are recommended as well.
While Wiles noted that the temperature spike does not technically meet the definition of a “heat wave,” travelers to the coast may want to take extra precautions as nature cranks it up still another notch in those areas.
“(For) any folks traveling to the beach this week or weekend, much of the I-95 Corridor and points eastward will see at least heat advisory conditions with the heat index topping 100 degrees at times later this week,” he said.
Additionally, along with the lack of cooler temperatures, there will also be a lack of rain as the dry summer continues. Wiles noted that the next best chance for rain may arrive Thursday.
“Otherwise, we’ll see a couple more days of dry weather with near 90 degree temperatures into the start of the weekend,” he said. “Fingers are crossed for more widespread rain Sunday or Monday of next week.”
For the latest weather reports specific to the Valley area, visit the Wiles Valley Weather Facebook page or www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.