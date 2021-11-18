Nichols adopts 2022 budget despite concerns

The Nichols Town Board adopted the town’s 2022 budget following a public hearing on Monday evening.
The total budget amount is $2,279,200 in appropriations, a 17.9 percent increase from the current year.
The general townwide budget is $1,006,200 and the general town outside budget is $31,000.
The highway townwide budget is $564,000 and the highway town outside budget is $678,000.
Despite the increase in the budget, the town’s tax rate will decrease to $6.42 per million, down from $6.52 per million in 2021.
The budget was passed, but not without concerns.
Kem Hart-Baker, who serves as the town’s historian, raised concerns over her 2022 salary and the amount budgeted for expenses for the job.
The historian’s salary for 2022 is set for $1,000, a $500 increase from 2021, but well below what Hart-Baker asked for.
“When I put in my paperwork to Kevin, I proposed a $5,000 salary with a $3,500 budget to attend conferences, for membership fees, that type of thing,” she said. “I’ve put in probably close to 700 hours this year alone trying to organize and put that historian’s room together.”
The budget for costs associated with the historian’s job is $100.
“You have books that need to be preserved. I’d like to go to the state conference next year if you re-appoint me as the historian for next year. There’s membership fees to New York State Historian’s Association, and other other incidental type things,” Hart-Baker said. “I am trying to get grants for different things, but that will take six to seven months to get done.”
Highway Superintendent Will Heveland also expressed concerns with the budget, particularly the amount budgeted for equipment.
That figure is currently $200,000.
“For the equipment we need to replace, that isn’t even going to come close,” Heveland said.
For reference, the purchase of a new truck and plow attachment was approved by the Barton Town Board in October at a cost of $255,470.32.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, the board moved to adopt the budget.
The 2022 budget can be amended with the board’s approval in the future.
