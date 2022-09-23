Bradford County United Way kicks off annual campaign

TOWANDA — Dozens of representatives of nonprofit organizations all across Bradford County gathered at the Public Safety Center on Wednesday to celebrate the kickoff luncheon of the United Way of Bradford County’s annual campaign.
This year’s campaign goal, which is sponsored by Chesapeake Energy and coincides with the agency’s 45th anniversary, is $565,000, which is more like a minimum than a goal if one were to ask executive director Joan Smith-Reese or board president Stacee Harer.
“We have always met our goal every year,” Harer said. “And we are going to exceed this goal.”
Harer explained that a key component of surpassing that goal was getting back out into the community.
“I look around this room and it’s comforting to know that I recognize nearly all of your faces,” she said. “After the pandemic, we’re very excited to get back out into the community and reach people and organizations to show what we can do together.”
“We’ve always been a grassroots style campaign, and we want to continue to build back the employee deduction contribution,” Smith-Reese added. “Even $1 from every paycheck really adds up over time.”
But United Way officials explained that they also recognize the need to try new ideas in order to continue to raise funds in the “new world,” which is why they brought in Aaron Proietti of the Chester County United Way to host a presentation during the luncheon.
Proietti has spent his career specializing in innovation — a word that he described as “inconsistently understood.”
Proietti also explained that the pandemic created “crisis innovation,” which forced businesses and organizations such as the United Way to innovate or die.
“The pandemic shifted the needs of the community very quickly — basically overnight,” he said. “Overall, United Way responded well. We were able to provide immediate assistance to the people that needed it the most as much as we could.
“Obviously, the world changed in 2020,” Proietti continued. “There was an entire civil disruption. But we have the opportunity to come out better for it. I think most of us have given up looking at the government at this point to make everything better. So a lot of people are going to be looking at nonprofits to transform society for the better. We can make it better. Don’t wait for the ‘new normal,’ create the new normal.”
