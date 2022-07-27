A Sayre man is facing DUI charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the intersection of Walnut and North Main streets in Athens on June 18.
According to Sayre Borough police, Timothy Charles Zimmer, 29, of Waverly was charged following a traffic stop after multiple traffic violations were observed by police in Sayre.
Zimmer is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 19.
Extortion
A Sayre woman is facing charges of theft by extortion, receiving stolen property and harassment following her alleged role in an incident that took place on South Keystone avenue in Sayre on July 19.
According to borough police, Desprea Ann Grover, 26, was charged after she extorted another person out of money by threatening to accuse him of a crime that he did not commit. Police noted that the victim is intellectually disabled.
Grover was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail, and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 2.
Obstructing law enforcement
A Sayre man is facing charges of obstruction of administration of law and theft of property following his alleged role in an incident that took place in Athens Township on July 9.
According to township police, Bud George Rosh, 72, was charged after he allegedly took eight cinder blocks from another person’s property and refused to return them.
Rosh is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 30.
Retail theft
The following individuals are following retail theft charges following their alleged roles in separate incidents:
Luke Lawrence Daly, 33, of Binghamton was charged after he stole 18 packs of Pokemon trading cards worth approximately $476 from the Elmira Street Walmart on July 21 and 22.
Daly was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 2.
Linda Lee Parks, 65, of Towanda was charged with felony-grade retail theft after she stole 12 cartons of cigarettes worth over $700 from Smart Choice Tobacco on Elmira Street on Dec. 17 of last year.
Parks was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.