WAVERLY — An open house for Waverly downtown development was held at the Community Room at Village Hall on Wednesday.
The MRB/Elan Planning & Design Team displayed design guidelines for the Village of Waverly community to browse and offer their own input. The guidelines served to direct and support appropriate designs among the village’s downtown buildings to guide owners for renovation projects in the historic downtown core.
The guidelines included a proposed streetscape for Broad Street, and a framework plan for the village’s waterfront assets, commercial areas, and residential neighborhoods.
The proposed streetscape would include sidewalks, pedestrian lights, street trees, and bicycle lanes.
To complete these guidelines, the village planning board or another selected group will work alongside Thoma Development to discuss the features of a typical historic main street building, and explore the proper way to restore and rehabilitate these structures, MRB officials explained.
This collaboration will also allow the village to determine any specific building features or character traits that align with the desired atmosphere for downtown Waverly.
The vision of the development plan is to increase downtown Waverly’s residential and commercial activity by connecting to recreational and cultural assets and creating a built environment that supports a vibrant and healthy community.
Micheal N’dolo, Certified Economic Developer of the MRB Group is hopeful for the plan. “We’re talking about design elements and what the downtown could look like,” he said. “Are you more vehicular traffic, are you more pedestrian? How could you change some of the physical aspects of downtown to make it more inviting?”
The process of the development plan will extend to the end of July 2022 when it is presented in Waverly with the goal of increasing downtown vibrancy, while incorporating the common image of what the community wants.
