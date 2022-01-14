Athens High School students recognized at Scholastic Art Awards

ATHENS — Several art and ceramics students at Athens Area High School received recognition in this year’s Scholastic Art Awards.
In fact, Athens had more pieces accepted than any other school in the region, which includes several counties from New York and Pennsylvania.
The Scholastic Art Awards is the nation’s longest running (since 1923) and most prestigious art competition for high school students. Many famous artists and creatives received their first recognition in this program, including Andy Warhol. Students who receive Gold Key Awards have their work go on to be judged at the national level. These students completed the work as part of the AAHS art program under the direction of drawing and painting teacher Dr. Andrew Wales and ceramics teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Ellis.
Senior Arin Rockwell received a Gold Key award for her portfolio The Circus of Life, as well as two Gold Keys in Painting, a Silver Key in Painting, a Silver Key in Drawing & Illustration, and three Honorable Mention Awards in Painting. Other Athens students receiving recognition include:
Connor Brown- Gold Key, Painting
Zachariah Earls — Gold Key, Ceramics & Glass
Emma White — Gold Key in Mixed Media and Silver Key, Photography
Christine Daugherty- Silver Key, Printmaking
Katie Gorman — Silver Key, Digital art and Honorable Mention, Digital Art
Vegas Alfred -Honorable Mention, Ceramics & Glass and Honorable Mention, Art Portfolio
