SAYRE — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Center has been recognized by the Aetna Institutes of Quality (IOQ). To achieve this status, the center had to meet measures of clinical quality, contract requirements, cost efficiency, and access for bariatric surgery services.
“We are honored to receive this special distinction from Aetna,” said Mustafa W. Aman, MD, Director, Guthrie Bariatric Surgery Program. “At Guthrie, we believe in caring for every patient with the highest standards in safety, quality, and patient experience.”
Facilities earn IOQ status by having high volumes and producing clear clinical results over a set period, including the following:
The facility must have at least one bariatric surgeon who has performed at least 100 bariatric surgeries in the most recent rolling 24 months.
At least 75 total bariatric surgeries must have been performed in the most recent rolling 12 months.
Mortality rate within 30 days of bariatric surgery must be less than or equal to 1%.
Re-operation rate within 30 days of bariatric surgery must be less than or equal to 5%.
Major complication rate within 30 days of the initial bariatric surgery must be less than or equal to 8%.
Revision of bariatric surgeries within 30 days of the initial bariatric surgery must be less than or equal to 5%.
All-cause readmission rate within 30 days of the initial bariatric surgery must be less than or equal to 10%.
“Aetna’s recognition of our bariatric surgery program is reflective of our team’s dedication to patient care, and our unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards in our industry,” said Dr. Aman. “I am proud of the highly dedicated staff who work tirelessly every day to ensure that Guthrie continues to serve our communities with the very best in patient care – every patient, every time.”
The facility and its providers must also be credentialed by Aetna and must participate in Aetna’s provider network for all benefit plans and products available in their geographic area.
