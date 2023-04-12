TOWANDA — An Athens woman who was accused of hitting another woman with a baseball bat in 2021 was found not guilty of all charges following a jury trial last week.
According to defense attorney Kevin Beardsley, Mary Jane Pettit, 32, had been charged with aggravated assault — knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony; and simple assault, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. She was found not guilty of both charges.
Beardsley explained that the prosecuting Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka claimed that Pettit hit a female victim with a bat — once in the rib cage and once in the head. He further alleged that the victim was taken to the Robert Packer Hospital to be treated for her injuries, where Athens Borough Police responded and observed the injuries. At trial, three eyewitnesses called by Natsaka testified that the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon happened, Beardsley noted.
According to the original police affidavit, the victim had allegedly found Pettit hitting her vehicle with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Twin Rivers Terrace.
Per the police report, Pettit then struck the victim twice with the baseball bat — once in the rib cage and once in the head — when she asked Pettit to stop hitting the car.
“There was no consistent evidence that a baseball bat was ever used in an assault and the government’s witnesses lied,” Beardsley argued. “At best, the evidence was that the two had an argument and a fist fight, and Ms. Pettit was simply defending herself from what she perceived as a threat.”
The jury deliberated for approximately an hour before returning verdicts of not guilty on all charges, Beardsley noted.
“Obviously, we are pleased with the jury’s decision and happy that Ms. Pettit can put this behind her,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.