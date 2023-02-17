WAVERLY — The chickens have come home to roost in parts of the Valley over the last couple of years. Athens Borough approved an ordinance in 2021 allowing the feathered fowls, while Sayre Borough currently has no rules in place regarding the ownership of chickens, though officials have been mulling changes since August.
And now, this week, the Waverly Board of Trustees heard from several displeased village residents who stated they recently received a visit from the municipal code enforcer, who advised against them owning chickens.
One of the residents said she was reported due to a noise complaint, but stated that she owns no roosters and the neighborhood dogs are usually louder.
“We’ve had them since August. They’re fenced in. They don’t smell. We keep it clean.” she said. “They’re not hurting anybody.”
Another resident requested that the village board change the local ordinance that lumps chickens into a category with other farm animals. The ordinance in question specifically states that chickens — in addition to other farm animals such as cows and horses — are not allowed within the village limits.
“They’re not farm animals. They’re domesticated,” another resident said.
Still another community member stated that she uses her chickens to produce eggs that she gives away to families struggling with food insecurity.
“With the cost of eggs now so high, I use them to help people,” she said. “That’s how I look at it — these eggs help feed families.”
Despite the protests, Mayor Patrick Ayres said the local law restricting chicken ownership has been in place since 1981 and will continue to be enforced.
“Anyone found in violation of village law will be fined,” he said. “It is our code enforcement officer’s job to enforce the code, and he will continue to do that. The ordinance is the ordinance.”
