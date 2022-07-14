A Waverly man was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and public drunkenness following his alleged role in an incident that took place on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre on July 10.
According to Sayre police, Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, was charged when he allegedly attempted to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle he was a passenger of and then punched the female driver in the face.
Stanton was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on July 19.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre woman was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance following her alleged role in an incident that took place at a Keystone Avenue business in Sayre on June 7.
According to borough police, Lynette Rose Ford, 35, was charged after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A blood test later revealed that Ford had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the incident.
Ford is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 19.
Two charged in domestic incident
Two Barton men were charged with harassment and endangering the welfare following their alleged involvement in an incident that took place on July 3.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan R. Davidson, 29 and Frederick J. Davidson, 60, were the men charged. Police noted that Ryan Davidson was also charged with menacing.
Both men were arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court and released on their own recognizance. Both men are scheduled to appear in Barton Town Court at a later date.
