BARTON — The Barton Town Board passed a local law to override the tax levy limit at their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening, resulting in a 5 percent tax increase.
According to general municipal law, section 3-c, the town board is authorized to adopt a budget for the fiscal year commencing Jan. 1, 2023 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the amount otherwise prescribed.
The board approved the adoption of the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023, which totals $2,713,213.
The budget included that the tax rate will go up from $2.52 per thousand to $2.64 per thousand for a 4.6 percent tax rate increase.
“I would say with inflation running 8 to 9 percent, that is not bad,” Town Supervisor Donald Foster said. “I don’t know how the state expects us to stay at two.”
The preliminary budget also included $258,060 to be raised by taxes for the general fund, an increase from last year’s $242,100. For the highway fund, $624,000 will be raised, an increase from $598,500 in 2022.
The sewer fund budget is $127,870 and the water fund budget is $77,773.
The council anticipates a total of $2,713,213 in appropriations with $882,060 to be raised by taxes. Also, $225,370 will be distributed to the unexpended fund balance.
The estimated revenue for the townwide general fund is $259,200 with $7,310 in the unexpended fund balance.
The town’s highway fund has an estimated revenue of $1,142,500 with $216,500 in the unexpended fund balance.
The sewer fund estimated revenue is $130,450 with -$2,580 in the unexpended fund balance and the water fund estimated revenue is $73,633 with $4,140 in the unexpended fund balance.
Additionally in the budget, the hourly rates of various Town of Barton Hall employees and gas allowance will be raised. Personal services will also increase.
A public hearing on the preliminary budget will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Barton Town Hall with an additional public hearing on the local law to override the tax levy limit at 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.