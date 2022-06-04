SAYRE — The weather was perfect. The bleachers were full. One could see the smiles of graduates and their families.
Finally, life looked normal again.
While the academic paths of Sayre High School’s 63 graduates was anything but normal, Friday’s graduation ceremony at the Lockhart Street Bowl was the typical but special farewell of the class of 2022.
And despite the rollercoaster of the past four years, Valedictorian Dylan Watkins and Salutatorian Kailee Perry shared a common theme — thankfulness.
“(A)s I was thinking about what I would like to say, all I could come up with is ‘thank you,’” said Perry. “There are not enough words to describe how this little school has made such a huge impact on my life.”
“From all those activities and opportunities, I’ve learned so much not just at an academic level but also at a personal level,” Watkins said. “I am thankful that I’ve been here at Sayre High School where I got to do so many different things and make such friends.”
Watkins explained that he was thankful for his family, friends and coaches for pushing him and making him grow as a person.
“Football and track wouldn’t have ever crossed my mind unless my dad and friends argued with me about joining and actually sticking with it,” he said. “Also, without the support of my family and the competition with my friends, I wouldn’t have tried so hard to push myself to reach the spot where I am today. Along with my family and friends, I also have to thank my coaches for everything they have done for me. They’re the ones who taught me to keep playing, even through my mistakes, and focus on myself.”
For Perry, who was also class president for four years, fear was the thing she thanked her family, friends and teachers for helping her to overcome.
“As I am surrounded by this large group of people, I can guess many of you have fears of your own as well,” she said. “My advice to you is to not let your fears define you. I would not be standing here today if I had let my fears define me. I was afraid to run for class president four years ago, not because of the responsibility, but mainly because I did not want to be up here giving this speech, which is a very silly reason I know. I suppose what I am trying to say is that we have to break out of our comfort zones.”
“After we walk out of here tonight, we will be faced with many terrifying experiences,” she continued. “Leaving home, going to college, and just continuing to grow up. We cannot let our fears overshadow our dreams and passions going forward. We have to embrace the tough challenges and decisions that life throws at us.”
However, a special note of thanks from both Watkins and Perry was reserved for Secretary to the Principal/Athletics Naomi Abbey.
“Finally, the person who deserves a ton of appreciation not only from me as our class’s Vice-President but our entire graduating class of 2022, Mrs. Abbey,” said Watkins. “Without her, we might have not even raised enough money to be wearing the cap and gowns that we have on right now. She picked up an extra job as our class advisor despite being stacked with work, especially with senior awards just recently, and sending tons of people home every day and doing all that paperwork associated with that during winter due to Covid.”
“I would like to thank Mrs. Abbey for making this year possible for our class,” added Perry. “Thank you for helping us create so many unforgettable memories. I speak on behalf of the entire senior class when I say thank you for your love, dedication, and countless hours of work.”
As Perry noted, the future for the graduates is now in sight, and “the only thing to fear is fear itself.”
