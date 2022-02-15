Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Emile Kashou, 19, Endicott, was resentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kashou for the offense on August 21, 2021.
Nicholas Zahas, 30, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Chief Christopher Hutchinson of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Zahas for the offense occurring on December 18, 2020.
Ryan J. Shaw, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shaw for the offense occurring on May 13, 2021.
Natasha Blanton, 36, of Springville, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Natasha Blanton following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on December 9, 2020.
Kristopher Strickland, 22, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strickland following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Township on November 28, 2020.
Albert P. Bodolus II, 60, of Litchfield, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bodolus following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on March 31, 2021.
Edward Menendez, 28, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 11 months 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of default in required appearance, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Brian Wibirt of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Menendez for the offense occurring on May 11, 2021.
Brock Moore, 30, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 years 6 months to 26 years, plus court costs. Moore also has to register for a lifetime as a sexual offender. Moore’s offenses are 1 count of failure to register (SORNA), a felony of the second degree, 5 counts of sexual abuse of children, felonies of the third degree, and 1 count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on July 18, 2020.
Kegan C. Valenzuela, 24, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of false alarm, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Valenzuela for the offense occurring on April 20, 2021.
Colin Blemle, 28, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blemle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on December 22, 2019.
Russell S. Griffin, 34, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on November 15, 2020.
Mercedes Then, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $665.68, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Then for the offense occurring on July 11, 2021.
Christopher McDonald, 30, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year to 2 years, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree and false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Anthony Oliveri and Trooper Cody Scepaniak both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McDonald following investigations of incidents that occurred o Laceyville Township and Rome Borough on August 20, 2017 and November 15, 2019.
Edward D. Fulford, 34, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 1 year, followed by probation supervision for a term of 1 year, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fulford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on March 25, 2021.
Kevin Nichols, 45, Gillett, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of unsworn falsification to authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nichols following investigation of an incident that occurred on Smithfield Township on July 16, 2020.
Thomas Darrow, 41, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Darrow following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 27, 2021.
Gavin Teel, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, restitution of $850.76, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and harassment, a summary offense.
Trooper Joyce and Trooper Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teel following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wysox and North Towanda Townships on September 7, 2020, and July 17, 2021.
Robert Bump, 45, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $2006.49 for the offense of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bump for the offense occurring on February 3, 2020.
Hila Kinner, 58, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on May 25, 2021.
Cory Ayres, 33, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 93 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 30 months, for the offenses of two counts of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Walton and Trooper Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington and Burlington Townships on May 13, 2021 and June 7, 2021.
Matthew Edling, 38, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 13 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence, (drug related), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Walton and Trooper Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington and Burlington Townships on May 13, 2021 and June 7, 2021.
Katherine Kapler, 27, Lopez, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Kapler for the offense occurring on May 18, 2021.
Stormy Kissell, 31, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by Treatment Court for 24 months; Treatment Court involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Kissell has fines of $500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Corporal Rachkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kissell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on November 17, 2021.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 100 days to 5 years, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (meth), a felony offense.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on September 25, 2020.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on March 13, 2020.
Melissa McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Brian Aderholt of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCabe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on January 27, 2021.
Joel Vanderpool, 38, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 5 years, plus court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony offense.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on May 25, 2020.
Christopher Johnson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 12, 2020.
Christopher Dolan, 47, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 32 months to 10 years, plus court costs, for the offense of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Dolan for the offense occurring on March 24, 2021.
Brandon Phillips, 29, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 3 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Phillips following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on June 12, 2021.
Chastiti Howard, 32, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 3 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Howard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on June 12, 2021.
Zachary Warfle, 21, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Warfle following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on May 20, 2021.
Ashley Gordon, 29, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 28, 2021.
Dana Cabucci, 53, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Nicholas Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cabucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on December 13, 2020.
Frank Almeida, 42, Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 84 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Almeida for the offense occurring on December 9, 2020.
Maxwell Harvey-Sampson, 28, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Harvey-Sampson for the offense occurring on February 6, 2021.
Lori Mack, 63, of Milan, was sentenced to fines of $300.00; she will also lose her driver’s license for 6 months, for the offense of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mack for the offense occurring on December 24, 2020.
Michael Kobbe, 29, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kobbe following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on February 11, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.