SAYRE — Dr. Geneva Ballard, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist with the Guthrie Clinic, held a virtual news conference on Tuesday to highlight the need for regular breast screenings.
In light of the passing of actress Olivia Newton John, who was battling breast cancer for many years, the virtual conference was created to remind individuals of the importance of regular screenings.
“The goal of breast cancer screening is to find breast cancer at its earliest stages,” said Dr. Ballard. “At that point it’s most treatable and most curable. Ideally, relatively small before a patient could feel it.”
Dr. Ballard added that screenings prevent patients from suffering with long term, ongoing disease throughout multiple decades or receiving extensive treatment.
Additionally, Dr. Ballard noted that genetics can affect a patient’s risk for developing the disease.
“There are definitely genetic factors associated with an increased risk in breast cancer,” Dr. Ballard said. “Certainly in families that have more breast cancer than others, there’s often a genetic component that we may or may not be able to test for in those family clusters. But really the highest risk for being someone who develops breast cancer is just being female.”
“If we were to just screen those patients who have a family history or have other risk factors that increase their likelihood of developing breast cancer, we would miss most of the breast cancer’s that occured,” she added. “Most women who get breast cancer don’t have any family history or have any other identifiable risk factors, so we want to be screening both populations.”
She noted that patients with a family history of the disease, particularly families with a high amount of young and premenopausal breast cancer, should begin screenings as young as 30.
“Typically in those high risk family groups we screen with both high quality 3D mammography and with MRI every year to try to detect cancers,” Dr. Ballard said. “Often in dense breast tissue that we might not be able to pick up mammographically at a small size.”
“For average risk patients with no known family history we start at age 40 for screening mammography and we screen annually. As long as they remain in good health we keep screening them every single year.”
Dr. Ballard noted that patients that are younger than 40 with a close family member such as a mother or sister with breast cancer should talk to their doctor as early as their 20’s about starting screening.
“Usually that’s going to start at 30 with mammography and MRI but some patients who have a known genetic abnormality in the family will potentially want to talk to their doctor about getting tested for that in their late 20’s,” Dr. Ballard said. “Then especially at 30 start screening.”
Dr. Ballard added that other steps can be taken to detect breast cancer.
“A statistical model of breast cancer risk assessment is done at the time of every breast imaging exam that we do in the Guthrie system,” Dr. Ballard said. “If a patient comes for a breast exam or a concern, we do the assessment at the time of their imaging. They’ll leave both with the image result and an assessment of their lifetime risk for breast cancer.”
“That’s a number that every woman wants to be aware of; what is your lifetime risk for developing breast cancer and is that in an average range or would you be in a range that is considered high risk and be given more extensive screening.”
Dr. Ballard noted that it is also recommended to discuss your breast health with your gynecologist if there is known family history of the disease.
