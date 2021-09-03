Rape and sexual assault
A Buffalo man faces rape and sexual assault charges after an incident was reported on Oct. 26, 2020 on Herrickville Road in Camptown.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Alexander Vicioso. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim stated that when she was 16-years-old Vicioso messaged her and told her that he missed the bus and asked for a ride to school. When the victim arrived she went into Vicisoo’s home to get him and that is when the incident occured.
Vicioso faces charges of first degree felony rape and second degree felony sexual assault.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Burglary
An Ulster man faces burglary charges after a burglary was reported on July 1 on Barr Road in Litchfield Township.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Jeramie Frisbie. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim stated that someone stole several items and caused damage to his home on Barr Road. The stolen items were valued at $1,220 and the cost of the damaged doors was $500. The victim gave an officer photographs taken from trail cameras which showed a male and female taking the items and the male was positively identified as Frisibie.
Frisbie faces charges of first degree felony burglary, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property, second degree felony criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
DUI
A Laceyville woman faces DUI charges after a traffic stop around 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 8 on Route 6 in Tuscarora Township.
The woman was identified as 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Hotaling. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed Hotaling discard a cigarette out the car window and initiated a traffic stop. Upon speaking with Hotaling, the trooper noted that Hoatling had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Two open containers of beer were located in the center cup holder. Another pack of beer was noticed on the passenger side. Hoatling admitted to drinking earlier that night and failed the sobriety test. After a blood draw, Hotaling’s BAC was discovered to be .146%.
Hotaling faces charges of misdemeanor DUI or unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI .10%-.16%, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary depositing waste on a highway, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Towanda woman faces possession of a controlled substance charges among other charges after a traffic stop was initiated around 5:47 p.m. on July 24 on Battle Creek Road in Rome Township.
The woman was identified as 37-year-old Ashley Rebekah Shinault. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper observed Shinault driving 41 mph in a marked 35 mph zone and touching the double yellow lines several times. Shimault admitted that she had a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device in the vehicle. Five bags of suspected heroin was found as well.
Shinault faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceed 35 mph in urban district by 6 mph, summary failure to keep right, and summary driving while operating suspended or revoked license.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Avoiding apprehension
A Mildred man faces avoiding apprehension charges after a domestic incident was reported on Aug. 11 at around 4:38 p.m. on Saxe Road in Wilmot Township.
The man was identified as 43-year-old Robert Dale Romano. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper was dispatched because of a domestic incident. Upon arriving on the scene, the victim stated that they and Romano had gotten into a verbal altercation. The victim stated that Romano walked into their garage and slashed their tractor’s tires.
The victim also stated that Romano repeatedly called from a restricted number and threatened to kill them. It was discovered that there was an active warrant for the arrest of Romano for a previous simple assault incident. Police came in contact with Romano but he fled from the scene. Romano was later reached by phone and he admitted to slashing the tires and fleeing from the police.
Romano faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, summary harassment, and summary criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is not yet scheduled.
Retail theft
An Elmira woman faces retail theft charges after a retail theft was reported in progress around 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Athens Township Walmart.
The woman was identified as 45-year-old Mina Marie Sieberkrob. According to the Athens Township police, the Walmart Asset Protection associates had placed Sieberkrob under custody because of suspected stolen items. An officer arrived on the scene and Sieberkrob admitted to the theft of items valued at a total of $484.14. According to Assett Protection, Sieberkrob was apprehended once she met up with a male subject and took possession of a bicycle. She made no attempt to pay for the bicycle and attempted to roll it out the door.
Sieberkrob faces a misdemeanor charge for retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
