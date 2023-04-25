SAYRE — A Sayre man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after allegedly striking a female victim in the head with a chair.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Joseph E. Smith, 30, was charged with one count of simple assault, a grade-two misdemeanor; and one count of harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses following his alleged role in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Sayre.
Police shared that officers were advised of a domestic dispute at a residence in Sayre and were notified that a physical assault had happened involving a chair.
Police added that upon arriving to the residence, officers approached Smith and asked him if the victim was upstairs. Smith was yelling profanities and obscene language at an individual until he told police that the victim was upstairs.
An officer approached the victim and observed her to be in a substantial amount of pain and had blood on her hands, police said. The victim told police that a verbal argument between her and Smith had escalated and that she was struck in the back of the head with a folding chair.
Police shared that an officer observed the chair on the floor around the area in which the victim said she was hit. The officer also observed a large lump covered in blood on the back of the victim’s. EMS was called to evaluate if the victim should be treated at the hospital.
Smith told officers that he asked the victim when she would be home from work and she then asked him if he wanted to know so he could cheat on her, police explained.
Police added that Smith said the argument escalated from there and he “snapped” and struck her with the chair.
A witness shared with officers that they could see the altercation happening through a window including Smith striking the victim with an object, police said. An additional witness stated that they heard the argument occurring upstairs and heard a female screaming to stop hitting her along with crying.
Police added that EMS was on the scene and elected to transport the victim to Robert Packer Hospital.
Smith was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 2.
