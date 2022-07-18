WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt recently released his police report for the month of June for the village board of trustees to review.

According to the report, police responded to a total of 398 calls for service last month — including 25 criminal complaints and 360 noncriminal complaints — and made eight arrests.

Those arrests were as follows:

  • Three for an arrest warrant
  • Two for second-degree harassment
  • One each for endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, and trespassing.

Police also issued 13 vehicle and traffic violations, and assisted five other agencies outside the village.

