HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania anglers and boaters will see increased license and permit fees in 2023 under a proposal approved by the state Fish and Boat Commission’s Board of Commissioners Aug. 18.
They will be the first fee increases since 2005.
Resident annual fishing licenses would go from the current $21 to $23.50; the trout permit from $8 to $10.50; combination trout/Lake Erie permit from $14 to $16.50; one-day tourist license from $25 to $27.50; and three-day tourist from $25 to $27.50.
Senior resident lifetime fishing licenses would go from the current $50 to $75 next year.
Non-resident annual fishing licenses would jump by $4 to $55; senior resident annual licenses from $10 to $11.25; and one-day resident licenses from $10 to $11.25.
Fish and Boat Commission officials said the hike would generate an additional $2.5 million to fund “and will help sustain the Fish Fund through fiscal year 2022-23.”
Boating-related fees, which haven’t been increased since the 1980s and 1990s, will see larger increases.
A certificate of title would go from $15 to $58; duplicate title, $5 to $28; transfer of a multi-year boat registration, $5 to $10; operator license for passenger-carrying boats, $5 to $50; and commercial fishing license, from $80 to $100.
Those increases are projected to bring in an additional $30,000 annually for the Fish Fund and $1.2 million to the Boat Fund to support those related programs, commission officials said.
