NICHOLS — Residents of Nichols will have a chance to elect two members of the town council on Tuesday and will have to choose between three candidates.
Democrats William Woods and Roseann Cole are on the ballot along with Republican Bill Middleton.
All three have answered questions sent out by the Morning Times. Their complete responses are listed below.
Please share with us some background about yourself
Cole: My family and I have lived in Nichols for more than 20 years in both the village and now in the town. My husband of 31 years, Bryan, and I raised our three children in Nichols, and luckily all three are still in the area. We come from proud military families representing every branch of the service.
I have been involved in youth sports, the TCSD Booster Club, the past president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, I am on the board of the Tioga Downs foundation, and currently sit on the Town of Nichols Zoning Board of Appeals. I have a BS in Physics from Clarion University and worked at Corning Inc. before becoming an independent tech writer, which developed into a small industrial safety and documentation business located in Nichols.
Middleton: I have been a Nichols resident for 61 years. Along with my wife, Mary Ellen, we have had our own residence in Nichols for 44 years. Our children are also Nichols residents. I have worked in the lumber/construction industry for 40 years. I am now retired.
My hobbies are hunting, fishing and woodworking. While a board member for the past eight years, I have been involved with numerous committees to aid with town development. I have become more knowledgeable and resourceful to ensure that our community is the best it can be.
Woods: I was born and raised in Nichols. I believe it has always been a great place to live and work. I am a graduate of Tioga Central School. I also have a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in architecture, and I currently work for a local firm in Binghamton.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Cole: Nichols needs town council members who look for opportunities, are willing to roll up their sleeves and take action to get things done. I want Nichols to continue to be that wonderful town it is and take a strong active role in determining what Nichols will look like in the future.
We need to decide how we want Nichols to look five, 10, 15 years from now and take positive action toward that vision. I want to work with the county to bring in the type of businesses that we want, develop community activities to keep families engaged, and continue the work the current council has done to keep Nichols financially strong.
Middleton: I have been involved in the community for a long time. I understand the issues of the community and share their concerns.
Before I was on the town board eight years ago, I would attend town board meetings. I realized then I needed a stronger voice and decided to run for town council. Once I became a town board member, I placed a lot of emphasis on improving communication between the town and residents. I felt this has been lacking and was one of the main reasons I ran for office.
These past years on the board have been a great learning and growth experience. I feel my old skills and attributes have helped me reach common goals for the town. I became more confident as I gained experience. I can assure you that I will continue to solve the multitude of issues while protecting the integrity of the town.
Woods: I am running for Nichols town council because I feel we need to get younger generations involved in the future of this town. I am an independent thinker, and I will always do what’s best for this town.
What do you believe the role of a member of the town council should be?
Cole: To work with residents, the county, and other board members to progress the town and create an area where people want to come, raise a family, and make connections with their neighbors. In order to do that, council members must research issues brought to the board, make informed decisions and then debate and decide what actions to take. There is no place in small-town politics to stand on party lines. The council needs to work together to make the most of the resources we have.
Middleton: A town board member is part of a team of people that is responsible for maintaining the quality of the town and making it a place that people want to live. A town board member should always remember that he or she is representing people that elected them to the board to make decisions based upon what is best for the town as a whole.
It is important as a town board member to recognize that every resident’s issues and ideas have merit and deserve a response. I believe a good town councilperson should be a good leader, flexible and have a vision with attainable goals.
It is important that a town councilperson is available to the public. You have to be actively involved in every aspect. To sum it up, a member of the town council must know the town and the people.
Woods: My goal as a councilman will be to make the council more available and transparent for residents of all ages. I think we already have a wonderful community, and I will work hard to keep it that way.
What are the biggest issues facing the town at this time?
Cole: Roads, lack of community communication, and outdated operating methods. I have been attending town board meetings regularly over the past 10 years. The condition of our roads is a frequent complaint that brings residents to the council meetings. We need to invest in paving and maintaining our roads.
The town also needs to modernize by utilizing technology to aid in organizing information, working across functional areas, as well as getting information out to the residents. COVID has shown us all that we need to take advantage of remote meetings, websites, social media as ways to communicate.
There was a comprehensive plan study a few years ago. I would like to see that dusted off, determine what is still feasible and work with the town residents, the village, and the county to bring Nichols into the future while still maintaining a quaint small-town feel.
Middleton: I would like to address the issues that residents identify as being important to them. This is why I encourage residents to attend our monthly meetings.
Currently, a common issue is the infrastructure, primarily our roads. This is an ongoing problem and requires a lot of our attention. I feel we are doing an excellent job, but it takes a lot of time and money.
Another issue is how to care for our buildings and grounds. In addition to existing property responsibilities, the town acquired several new properties, such as the FEMA properties, Nichols Cemetery, and the former Nichols Elementary School.
The care and maintenance for all properties is constant. We are now fortunate to have a building and grounds director. The maintenance crew works tirelessly and spends whatever time is required to get the job done.
The last issue is the former Nichols Elementary School building that was purchased by the town approximately four years ago. Currently, the space is being used by Catholic Charities, Nichols Historical Museum and our court system. I feel we have an obligation to better utilize the space. It is important to incorporate any thoughts and concerns from Nichols residents. I failed to mention, most importantly, that the building is our emergency evacuation center.
Woods: Nichols has an interest recently in solar energy, and I feel we have a tremendous opportunity to be a contributor to the renewable energy infrastructure. However, I believe we still have a lot of work to do in planning solar farms. We need to engage with the community to decide where these farms can reside with minimal impact on existing homes; This will be an issue I intend to address.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Cole: Being part of a community means being active in the community and finding ways to help your neighbors. I have three unique characteristics that make me a good candidate for the town council. I have community experience, business experience and, becuase I have been attending the council meetings, I can hit the ground running right at the start.
Middleton: As your town board representative, I offered a common sense approach. I will remain open and honest with everyone involved should I be re-elected. I will continue to be an active participant on the town board with regular attendance at board meetings.
I would also like to say that I encourage residents to attend monthly board meetings and bring ideas and issues to the attention of the board. Your input is important. Let’s work together to make our common goals a reality.
Every election season, we see participation numbers drop when we face an election year without a big national race to push people to the polls. This year there is not a national race. Regardless, I urge you to please get involved and vote on Nov. 2.
Having said that, I have a clear understanding of what is expected of me and I would like the opportunity to be elected. I thank residents who voted for me in the past and I look forward to your continued support.
