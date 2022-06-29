ELMIRA – On June 10, the Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing celebrated its 140th commencement, sending six new nurses into their careers. The class was saluted for working hard and meeting the challenges of training during the Pandemic. They were welcomed to the field of nursing by Arnot Health leadership, who reminded them that nursing is one of the most trusted, important careers anyone could undertake.
This year’s class is comprised of:
Ashley Applebee of Mansfield
Julie Ann Campbell of Athens
Renee Martin Gosselin of Lawrenceville, Pa.
Genevieve L. Wade of Big Flats
Courtney Robyn Ward of Dundee
Patrick Michael Wilcox of Elmira.
Several awards were also announced:
The Caroline Prutsman Award – Renee Gosselin
The Dr. R. Scott Howland Award – Patrick Wilcox
The Student Association Award – Courtney Ward
The Heart of Gold Award – Genevieve Wade
The Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers Award – Courtney Ward
Arnot extends a special welcome to Renee Gosselin, Courtney Ward, Genevieve Wade, and Patrick Wilcox, who will begin their careers with us at Arnot Health. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!
For those interested in starting their nursing education, enrollment for the next School of Nursing class is already underway. The deadline is May 15, 2023. The application and more information is available at arnothealthson.org.
