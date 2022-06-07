WAVERLY — The Village of Wavery recently announced its municipal meeting schedule for the month of June.

  • 6:30 p.m. June 7 — Planning Board
  • 6:30 p.m. June 13 — Board of Sewer Commissioners
  • 4 p.m. June 14 — Board of Recreation Commission
  • 6:30 p.m. June 14 — Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
  • 6:30 p.m. June 21 — Board of Water Commissioners
  • 6:30 p.m. June 28 — Board of Trustees Workshop Meeting.

All meetings are located at the village hall at 32 Ithaca St. The public is invited to attend.

