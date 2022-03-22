DUI checkpoints
From April 1 to April 3, Pennsylvania State Police will conducting sobriety checkpoints on on Bradford County roadways experiencing a high volume of DUI-related arrests and collisions.
Retail theft
An Elmira man was jailed in lieu of $55,000 bail on retail theft and receiving stolen property charges for his alleged involvement that took place on March 19 at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
According to township police, Chad Michael Crosbie, 31, was charged after he attempted to take over $365 worth of merchandise from the store. Police noted that charges from other incidents at the store are pending.
Crosbie is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.
Simple assault
A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a residence on Warren Street in Sayre on March 19.
Police explained that Brian Charles Flick, 35, was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute.
Flick was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. Flick is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.
Driving under the influence
An Athens man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses following his involvement in a crash that took place on March 2 on State Route 187 in Windham Township.
According to state police, Bret J. Kithcart, 20 was charged after troopers responded to a crash scene near Merrill Road, in which Kithcart suffered minor injuries.
Trespassing
An Apalachin man and Gouldsboro, Pa. woman were charged by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office with trespassing offenses following an incident that took place in the Town of Tioga on March 17.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jonathan E. Patton, 29, and Mariana C. Azvedo, 26, were charged following an investigation. Patton was also charged with criminal mischief.
Both individuals were issued appearance tickets for April 27 before town court Justice Michelle Bogart.
Burglary
A Sayre man is facing numerous charges and was jailed in lieu of $65,000 bail following a domestic dispute that took place at a North Lehigh Avenue residence in Sayre on March 17.
According to borough police, Kyle C. Leonard, 43, was charged with felony-grade burglary as well as simple assault and criminal mischief after he broke into a woman’s apartment, yelled at the woman with her son nearby and broke a number of items in the home.
Leonard is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A Sayre man is facing drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on March 3 in Athens Township.
According to township police, Levi Nelson Sutton, 27, was charged after items of drug paraphernalia were found in his possession after officers served an arrest warrant on him.
Sutton is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 12.
Retail theft
A Sayre woman woman was charged by Athens Township Police with retail theft and receiving stolen property for her alleged involvement in a series of incidents that took place in November of last year,
According to township police, Mary Ellen Johnson, 66, was charged after she allegedly stole a total of $169.21 worth of merchandise over several visits to the store.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 12.
Two charged in three-car crash
A Sayre juvenile and Towanda woman were charged with traffic offenses following their involvement in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on state Route 220 in Ulster on March 11.
According to state police, Jill Ginter, 63, and a 17-year-old female were charged with following too closely. Police said a third vehicle was attempting to turn when Ginter’s vehicle struck that car from behind, which led to the juvenile’s car striking Ginter’s vehicle from behind.
No injuries were reported, and police were assisted by the Ulster Fire Department.
Leaving scene of accident
An Athens man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a crash that occurred on North Rome Road in Litchfield Township on March 9.
According to state police, Frederick F. Young III, 35, was charged after the Ford Ranger he was operating slid off the roadway and struck a tree.
Police noted that it was snowing and the road was covered in snow at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported from the accident.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
A Town of Tioga man was arrested on March 16 for a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Hill Jr., 46, was charged following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Feb. 19.
Hill Jr. was issued an appearance ticket to appear before Justice Michelle Bogart, Town of Tioga Court, on April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.