WAVERLY — For most students, summer is a time for hanging out with friends, swimming, getting ice cream, and staying as far away from school as possible.
For some students of Waverly Central School District, it is the exact opposite.
The LEAP (Learn-explore-achieve-play) Program offers students at Waverly various activities and events during the summer days that incorporate learning and fun.
“LEAP is a grant that we received called the School Violence Prevention Grant,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth McIntosh. “The purpose of it is to provide alternatives beyond the school day for students during the summer to prevent violence in the community or even domestic violence.”
“It was a competitive grant that we won last year and we are a consortium with four districts in our region: Bradford, Odessa-Montour, Waverly, and Spencer-Van-Etten,” she adds.
The grant was provided through the New York State Education Department.
One of the many events in the program included an exciting performance for the kindergartners of Lincoln Street Elementary School from juggler Nels Ross.
The performance included juggling, plate balancing, and participation from one of the students by teaching them the basics of juggling.
“This juggler is a part of the enrichment portion of the grant,” said McIntosh. “The other purpose of the program beyond enrichment is we work on social and emotional well being and literacy.”
“The kids will be in six weeks of summer programming at this site here at Lincoln to prevent the summer slide, that’s where kids get behind because of the summer gap,” she adds.
McIntosh notes that literacy is a key way to improve the well-being of students.
“The program that we’re using has books that feature the seven components of social and emotional well-being,” she said. “They get exposure to that through literacy and they actually read about what it’s like to be a good friend and what it’s like to cooperate.”
McIntosh added that the district received a grant from Tioga Youth Board that includes four programs: Kayaking, a sports and fitness camp, robotics camp, and a math-based arts and craft camp that have mathematical concepts behind them.
Additionally, the LEAP Program provides multi-age classrooms for extra instruction throughout the summer at Elm Street Elementary.
The instructions include math and literature through the i-Ready learning program that determines students’ needs and monitors progress as well as teachers from Waverly School District.
The annual Waverly basketball camp is another event that the school district provides for students to increase their skills and keep them active during the summer.
The camp includes experienced coaches and two meals throughout the day.
Students of Waverly Central School District have a variety of options to choose from through the LEAP Program to keep them learning and growing during the summer season.
McIntosh is proud of the programs that the school district has to offer.
“Most people think we slow down during the summer, but we actually never stop for these kids,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.