ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly hit another woman in the head with a baseball bat on Sept. 7, according to court documents.
Mary Jane Pettit, 30, is charged with aggravated assault (knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon), a second degree felony; as well as simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor.
An officer from the Athens Borough Police Department responded to Robert Packer Hospital to speak with an assault victim, according to the police affidavit.
The affidavit states that the victim was asleep prior to the incident, and “was awoken by her mother, who said something was going on outside.”
She then found Pettit hitting her vehicle with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Twin Rivers Terrace, the affidavit continued.
Per the police report, Pettit then struck the victim twice with the baseball bat — once in the rib cage and once in the head — when she asked Pettit to stop hitting the car.
The officer noted in the report that he observed injuries consistent with the allegations.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing the incident occur, according to police.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28
