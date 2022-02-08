SAYRE – The Morning Times and Sample News Group (SNG), have announced the appointment of Roy Daugherty as Vice President for Digital Development. Daugherty will help usher our newspaper into a new era of multi-media publishing.
“We’re closely tuned to changing technologies and the evolving media landscape in our hometowns,” said Times Publisher Kelly Luvison. “Our legacy print publications remain a top priority and will be around for a long time to come due to the nature of where we live and do business. But bringing Roy into our company signifies our long-term commitment to providing responsible journalism and effective marketing services on all relevant platforms.”
Daugherty is based out of the company’s Gettysburg newspaper and will travel regularly to SNG’s other daily newspaper markets in Pennsylvania, New York and New England, as well as the company’s many weekly newspapers. His primary role at the Morning Times will be connecting the newspapers’ business clients to a wider range of advertising and marketing solutions.
Daugherty was most recently Regional Digital Sales Specialist & Digital Sales Manager for Amplified Digital and Lee Enterprise, working from the company’s Carlisle, Pa. Sentinel newspaper. Educated at the University of Memphis, Daugherty has also held senior sales positions with the PA Media Group, Penn Live and The Patriot News in Harrisburg.
He will work closely with our local sales representatives to assist any size business with the rollout of multi-channel marketing campaigns that include measured and tracked results. In addition to print and traditional web advertising, SNG’s digital division will provide a one-stop shop for GoogleAds, SEO, geo-fencing, email marketing, social media management and other audience targeting solutions.
“These products and services, when implemented correctly, can help local small businesses take advantage of the big box and national brand strategies, helping them to compete and to capture a portion of new web visitors in the market,” Daugherty said. “Previously, our community newspapers had a very limited toolbox to help their local advertisers digitally, but we’ll now be in a position to help our core small business partners in each market more than ever.”
Sample News Group is a privately held company with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines across five mid-Atlantic states. The company also owns and operates some 30 local websites six centralized printing and production facilities, employing more than 700 people in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire.
