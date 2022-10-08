Epiphany celebrates Feast of Saint Francis

SAYRE — The Epiphany School celebrated the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi by blessing students’ animals on Friday.
The blessing has been done each year with the students for over 50 years, according to Sister Kathleen, principal of Epiphany.
“It’s important to them and they all look forward to this,” Sister Kathleen said. “Blessing the animals is also teaching the kids how to care for other people. We also have one first grader dress up as Saint Francis every year.”
An Epiphany teacher shared the history of Saint Francis.
“Saint Francis himself came from a wealthy family and he gave up his wealth to help the poor,” she said. “A part of his mission was to help animals. Through that, every year we celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis by blessing the animals. We also collect money with the Saint Francis Kitchen in Scranton.”
Sister Kathleen shared that Epiphany collected over $600 at the blessing that will be sent to the kitchen, which offers meals every day to feed the poor.
“It’s a wonderful event and it is such a good thing,” an Epiphany grandparent said.
Epiphany students sang at the blessing in front of families and their animals. In addition, students without pets brought a stuffed animal.
“We didn’t have it for two years because of covid so it’s nice to have it back,” Epiphany teacher and parent Bridget Robbins said.
Additionally, a plaque was named in honor of Dwight A. Hunter and placed in the front of the Epiphany School, sitting between bright yellow and orange flowers.
