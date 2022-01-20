The Bradford County Historical Society Board of Trustees met on January 8, 2022. The first item of business was to approve the budget for the year prepared by society treasurer Buddy Crockett.
Matt Carl in the report of the Executive Director stated that the Annual magazine (a report of the activities of the society for 2021) was sent to press and mailed to the membership at the end of December. Carl further reported that the 150th anniversary commemorative booklet was mailed to major donors, volunteers, past presidents and other who have supported the society over the years
Volunteers have been busy at the museum reorganizing 11,000 probate files and re-boxing them in groups of 100.
A sign from the Mercur business in Towanda from the 1800s was sold at a Roan auction and the buyer donated the sign to the Bradford County Historical Society. The sign will be arriving the week of January 10.
The Annual Appeal is still receiving donations and pledges for 2021.
A request was received from Andrea Smith, Ph.D. to use photos of historic markers in our collection for publication. The board approved the request with the stipulation that Dr. Smith supply us with a copy of any publication using our photographs.
The Society Website has 351 users. Our Facebook page now has 2,058 followers and our You Tube channel has 100 subscribers the current videos available on You Tube have been watched by 3,431 people. Our Twitter account has been deactivated.
Society President Henry G. Farley gave out the committee assignments for 2022 and Matt Carl presented the schedule of events for 2022.
Kelsey Jones reported that the Library and Research letters are currently up to date. We are now getting requests to help adoptees from years ago find family due to information they are getting from Ancestry.com and other sites that search DNA.
Henry Farley, Mary Skillings, Rita Carey and Matt Carl will be meeting in January to discuss reprinting books for the museum book shop. We sold a good deal of our inventory during over the past two years, and we need to replenish the stock.
Henry Farley reported that he is beginning his 20th year as Editor of THE SETTLER the quarterly magazine of the society. This is the 70th year of publication. The February issue is ready for the printer and will be issued on time. This issue will contain a history of the Towanda Elks and the family that but the magnificent home at 729 S. Main Street in 1852.
Margaret Walsh chairperson of the Nominating Committee reported that there is one opening on the board. We are looking for a representative from the western portion of the county for this seat. Any interested person can contact then museum and Mrs. Walsh will contact you.
In the correspondence report a letter was read from a member who was able to make a family connection from a recent edition of THE SETTLER.
The 67 Women, 67 Counties Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition’s display originally set to open at the museum in May of 2020 has been rescheduled to open in May of 2022. This will be the opening of the museum exhibits for the year.
Denise Golden in the report of the Library Clerk stated that there were 22 registered library patrons in December. There were 16 volunteer hours logged.
Gifts received were Justice of the Peace Ledgers for Towanda and Franklin Townships, given by Carmen Valentino, Philadelphia, PA. Spanish Hill & Carantouan, by Deb Twigg, and History of the Quarry Glen Club by Ruth Donnocker; miscellaneous drawings, genealogy books and correspondence from the Estate of Ruth Donnocker of Towanda, Framed Oil Painting of the Bradford County Jail, 109 Pine Street, Towanda, by Marty Shaffer; given by A. J. Murray, San Jose, CA.
Surname searches have been completed for the Whalen and Miller families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. The Research Library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The museum is open for tours by appointment only. Please visit Bradfordhistory.com for more information.
